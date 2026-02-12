Metro Detroit Weather: Cold today with mild air to follow

Detroit starts off on the chilly side today with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 30° - but we begin a steady warming trend heading into the weekend. Friday climbs to the upper 30s with a bit more sunshine, followed by highs near 40° on Saturday & Sunday under partly sunny skies.

Early next week continues the mild push for February standards — Monday reaches the low 40s and Tuesday pushes into the mid 40s with mostly cloudy skies. By midweek, we’re looking at the warmest stretch near the upper 40s, though a slight chance of showers develops as the milder air settles in.

Today: Partly cloudy skies with clouds building. Temps will reach the 30s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Some clouds with cold low temps in the teens. Winds: Light.

Friday: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s. Winds" 10-15 mph.

