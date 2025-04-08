Metro Detroit Weather: Cold today with more snow on the way

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, April 8

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, but temps will be the coldest of the week. Highs near 39°. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Another cold night with temps in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow mix by evening, which could accumulate by Thursday morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

