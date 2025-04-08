Metro Detroit Weather: Cold today with more snow on the way

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, April 8
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, but temps will be the coldest of the week. Highs near 39°. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.
Tonight: Another cold night with temps in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph
Wednesday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow mix by evening, which could accumulate by Thursday morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 50%
- Dew point: 12°
- Pressure: 30.11 in
- Wind speed: 10 mph
- Wind direction: NW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:07 PM