Metro Detroit Weather: Cold today with more snow on the way

Wind chills in the teens overnight. Tuesday will be bright, but chilly. Then late Wednesday and Wed. night another batch of mixed showers could come through.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, but temps will be the coldest of the week. Highs near 39°. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Another cold night with temps in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Wednesday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow mix by evening, which could accumulate by Thursday morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 50%
  • Dew point: 12°
  • Pressure: 30.11 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: NW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:03 AM
  • Sunset: 08:07 PM

