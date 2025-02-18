Metro Detroit Weather: Bitterly cold temperatures continue

Bitterly cold weather continues across southeast Michigan. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper teens with lows near 0°. Thankfully winds have let up across the region, but wind chills still remain below zero overnight.

Clouds will increase Wednesday ahead of our next chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday. The storm itself will mainly stay to our south, but some light snow showers are expected overnight and into Thursday morning. Accumulation will be minimal, but slippery roadways can be expected for the Thursday morning commute.

We get back to drier weather and some sunshine to round out the workweek. Temperatures climb into the 20s Thursday through Saturday, and eventually back above freezing by Sunday.

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills: 0-5°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows near 2°. Wind chills: -5° to -15°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper teens. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

