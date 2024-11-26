Metro Detroit Weather: Cold weather returns for Thanksgiving

Today: Cloudy early with a few showers, then partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the low 30s to upper 20s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a wintry mix late. Highs near 40°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Holiday Forecast:

Clouds will hang around through midday, but we'll get so some good sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures climb into the low 40s with a strong westerly wind 15-25 mph.

After that, all eyes will be on a strong storm system developing to our southwest Wednesday. Latest models are split in keeping the storm to our south or bringing the northern portion into southeast Michigan. If the storm takes a more northerly track, this would mean a snow/ wintry mix across Metro Detroit starting Wednesday night and continuing through Thanksgiving Day. This would have some major impacts on travel for the holiday, so be prepared for potential impacts whether flying or staying local.

Northwesterly winds pick up behind this storm, triggering lake effect snow showers starting Thursday night. We'll keep a chance for the snow showers through the weekend and winds persist over the relatively warm lake waters. Temperatures will be chilly with lows in the low 20s and highs in the low 30s.

