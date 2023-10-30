Metro Detroit Weather: Colder air is moving in

Showers will come to an end later this morning, but temperatures will be chilly in the mid to upper 30s. Skies gradually clear some in the late morning hours with highs peaking in the low to mid 40s by the afternoon.

Colder air pours into the region Monday night into Tuesday, dropping temperature into the mid to upper 20s Tuesday morning, with highs just reaching around 40° by the afternoon. A weather system swings through Tuesday late and Tuesday night bringing a chance of light snow showers across the area. The highest chances will be west of Detroit. There could be a few flakes for Halloween.

Monday: Clouds early then increasing sun with highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and falling temps as the 20s return. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with clouds increasing in the afternoon. A slight chance of mixed rain/snow showers late. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

