Metro Detroit Weather: Colder air returns with more on the way

Today stays cold and unsettled across Metro Detroit, with clouds hanging tough and occasional snow showers or flurries passing through - nothing major, just enough to glaze a few roads and keep the day feeling wintry. Temperatures will struggle in the 20s and any breeze adds a little extra bite with winds chills in the teens. Tonight stays chilly with more clouds and a few lingering flakes. Tomorrow brings similar vibes: still cold, still mostly cloudy, and still carrying a chance for some light snow showers or flurries, especially in the afternoon. Highs stay locked in the 20s, so anything that falls will stick easily. Overall, the "mid-winter" pattern continues to hold with cold, gray, and just active enough to keep snow chances around without delivering a full storm.

Weekend Forecast = (Snow + Cold):

This weekend brings back more winter woes across Metro Detroit as colder air settles in and a couple of weak disturbances swing through. Saturday carries the better snow chance — mainly scattered snow showers during the afternoon and evening — and while this doesn’t look like a big system, a light coating to around an inch is possible in spots, especially north and west of the city. Roads could briefly turn slick where bursts of snow occur. Sunday, the system pulls away but the cold really digs in, with highs struggling to reach the 20s and wind chills feeling even colder. A few lingering flurries can’t be ruled out, but the bigger story is the return of Arctic air, keeping the entire day feeling sharply colder and reminding us winter isn’t letting go anytime soon.

Today: A mix of sun and clouds expected with occasional snow showers around. Highs will only reach the upper 20s. Winds: W 10-15 mph

Tonight: Cloudy skies with lows in the upper teens. Winds: W 5-10 mph

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds again with highs closer to 30. Winds will be lighter as well.

