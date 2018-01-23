Metro Detroit Weather: Colder weather is back!

(WXYZ) - We start the day with rain and snow showers. Mild temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s, but a cold front swings through midday and that will bring falling PM temps. Spotty morning rain showers will turn to a mix and then light snow. Snow accumulations less than 1/2 inch.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Scattered rain showers. Temps in upper 30s and low 40s Winds: S 10-15 mph.
This afternoon: Rain showers change over to snow showers around 3 pm in Detroit. Falling temperatures slowly dropping temps through the 30s the rest of the day / Winds: SW 15-25