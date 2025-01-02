Metro Detroit Weather: Colder with a few snow showers

With temps below freezing watch out for a few slick spots on the roads this morning. Snow showers will be possible from time to time.

Today: Mostly cloudy with some flurries and snow showers. Highs around 31°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries. Watch for slick spots. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow from Detroit and south. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

