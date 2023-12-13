Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Coldest day of the week

There will be only a few clouds now and then through the end of the week. This bucks the trend of being quite cloudy this time of year. Temps will be at or above average.
Posted at 5:17 AM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 05:47:40-05

Today is the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s. There will be only a few clouds now and then through the end of the week. This bucks the trend of being quite cloudy this time of year. Temps will be at or above average.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Bright sun with highs in the low to mid 40s and 45° in Detroit. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

