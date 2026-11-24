Colder air will filter in, dropping temperatures into the mid to upper 20s this morning. Skies will be mostly sunny through the day, but temperatures will struggle with highs peaking in the mid to upper 30s.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Coldest day of the week

Clouds increase Wednesday and so do the temperatures; highs peak in the mid 40s during the afternoon. Wednesday will be dry, leading to a good travel day locally and regionally.

A storm system will bring rain for Thanksgiving. The morning will be dry, with rain arriving in the late afternoon and continuing all the way through Friday night. Air travel may be impacted, especially if you're traveling south and/or east.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

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