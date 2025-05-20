Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor
Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, May 20
Today: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing later in the day. Temps near 60°. Winds: ENE 15-25 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Cool again with rain on the way
Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain moving through. Some of it could be heavy at times. Low near the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Rain is likely with high temps in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 66%
- Dew point: 34°
- Pressure: 30.08 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: ENE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:06 AM
- Sunset: 08:53 PM