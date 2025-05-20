Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Cool again with rain on the way

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing later in the day. Temps near 60°. Winds: ENE 15-25 mph. Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain moving through. Some of it could be heavy at times. Low near the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain moving through. Some of it could be heavy at times. Low near the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Rain is likely with high temps in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

  • Humidity: 66%
  • Dew point: 34°
  • Pressure: 30.08 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: ENE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:06 AM
  • Sunset: 08:53 PM

