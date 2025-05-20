Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Weather Planner Plus: Tuesday, May 20

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain chances increasing later in the day. Temps near 60°. Winds: ENE 15-25 mph.

Watch the full forecast in the video player below

Metro Detroit Weather: Cool again with rain on the way

Tonight: Cloudy skies with rain moving through. Some of it could be heavy at times. Low near the upper 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Rain is likely with high temps in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph.

