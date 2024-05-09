Metro Detroit Weather: Cool and cloudy with a few showers

Much cooler as rain returns this morning with highs stuck in the upper 50s. There may be a little thunder, but it will not mean strong storms. More rain possible this weekend.

Cooler temperatures continue through the weekend with highs in the low to mid 60s. We'll have more rain chances Saturday.

Today: Showers expected off & on for most of the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and drying out with lows in the upper 40s with NE winds 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and storms with highs in the low 60s.

Mother's Day: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible and highs near 70.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

