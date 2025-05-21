Metro Detroit Weather: Cool, cloudy and rainy Wednesday

Today: Rain is likely on and off with high temps in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a lingering shower chance. Highs only in the mid 50s again. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor