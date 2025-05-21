Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Cool, cloudy and rainy Wednesday

Lingering rain will continue today with chilly temps in the mid-50s for most. Cool temps continue Thursday with more rain likely through Friday.
Today: Rain is likely on and off with high temps in the mid 50s. Winds: ENE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a lingering shower chance. Highs only in the mid 50s again. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

  • Humidity: 95%
  • Dew point: 47°
  • Pressure: 29.7 in
  • Wind speed: 8 mph
  • Wind direction: E
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:05 AM
  • Sunset: 08:54 PM

