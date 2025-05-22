Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Cool, cloudy and soggy

Posted

Today: Cloudy and cool with a lingering shower chance, especially on the east side. Highs only in the mid 50s again. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with cool temps in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and drier. There is a slight shower chance. Highs will be in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Memorial Weekend - Mike.png
Memorial Day Weekend

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 97%
  • Dew point: 48°
  • Pressure: 29.68 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: WNW
  • Visibility: 4.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:04 AM
  • Sunset: 08:55 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk