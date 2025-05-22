Metro Detroit Weather: Cool, cloudy and soggy

Today: Cloudy and cool with a lingering shower chance, especially on the east side. Highs only in the mid 50s again. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with cool temps in the low 40s and upper 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and drier. There is a slight shower chance. Highs will be in the mid 50s with 57° in Detroit. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

