Metro Detroit Weather: Cool & cloudy with showers

Today: Mostly cloudy with off and on rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: More rain and temps continue to drop

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible: Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor