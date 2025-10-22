Metro Detroit Weather: Cool & cloudy with showers

Today: Mostly cloudy with off and on rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: More rain and temps continue to drop
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible: Winds: W 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 90%
- Dew point: 42°
- Pressure: 29.64 in
- Wind speed: 12 mph
- Wind direction: SSW
- Visibility: 8.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:54 AM
- Sunset: 06:39 PM