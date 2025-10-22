Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Cool & cloudy with showers

Metro Detroit Weather: More rain and temps continue to drop
Metro Detroit Weather: More rain and temps continue to drop
Posted
and last updated

Today: Mostly cloudy with off and on rain. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.

Watch the full forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: More rain and temps continue to drop

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible: Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with some showers, especially in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 90%
  • Dew point: 42°
  • Pressure: 29.64 in
  • Wind speed: 12 mph
  • Wind direction: SSW
  • Visibility: 8.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:54 AM
  • Sunset: 06:39 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!