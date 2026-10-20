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Metro Detroit Weather: Cool start followed by a bright afternoon

Cooler starts this morning. Sunny skies &amp; warm temps. Tonight's forecast: Partly cloudy and cool. Tomorrow's forecast: another warm &amp; sunny day. 7 day forecast.
Metro Detroit Weather: School & work forecast
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A chilly start, but a beautiful Tuesday ahead, Detroit! Temperatures climb from the low 40s this morning to around 60° by lunchtime, then reach the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. With plenty of sunshine and light winds, it’s a great day to take lunch outside or enjoy some fall colors after work.

If you’re heading out this evening, bring a light jacket. Temperatures fall through the 50s under clear skies, reaching around 50° by midnight. Overnight, skies turn partly cloudy as lows settle near 45° in Detroit, with upper 30s to low 40s across many surrounding communities.

Wednesday brings another pleasant afternoon, with sunshine, a few clouds and highs around 66° in Detroit. Many inland communities reach the upper 60s, while areas along Lake Huron stay a little cooler.

The quiet weather sticks around through the weekend! Highs stay in the 60s with sunshine Thursday and a mix of sun and clouds Friday into Monday. No rain showing up in this outlook—a nice stretch for those outdoor fall plans!

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: Light

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5 mph.

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Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 98%
  • Dew point: 41°
  • Pressure: 30.41 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: N
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:52 AM
  • Sunset: 06:42 PM

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