Metro Detroit Weather: Cool start followed by a warmer afternoon

It’s a cool start to this Tuesday across Metro Detroit, with temperatures generally in the lower 60s early this morning. We’ll warm steadily through the day, reaching the lower 70s by late morning and upper 70s to around 80 this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with light winds.

Watch the forecast video below:

Metro Detroit Weather: Bus Stop forecast

Tonight looks quiet and comfortable. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds as temperatures fall into the 50s and lower 60s. Detroit drops to around 61, with some cooler spots west and south of the city reaching the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday starts dry with some sunshine before clouds increase during the afternoon. Temperatures warm from the mid 60s in the morning to around 80 by late afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to return to the area, with a couple potentially becoming strong to severe, especially southwest of Detroit.

A lingering shower or storm is possible Thursday with a high around 82. Friday and Saturday look dry and pleasant, with highs around 79 to 81. Temperatures climb again late in the weekend, reaching the mid 80s Sunday and upper 80s by Monday, with a small chance for a shower both days.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: Light

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows near 61° in Detroit. Winds: NW Light.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an afternoon and evening storm chance. An isolated storm could have strong winds. Highs in the low 80s.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor