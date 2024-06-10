Metro Detroit Weather: Cool start to the week, but a big warm up is coming

Skies will gradually clear today with temperatures nearly 10° below average. Temperatures will climb Tuesday and peak near 90 by Thursday

Expect a cloudy start Monday with some drizzle possible. Skies will clear into the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s, near 70°.

High pressure builds in late Monday bringing dry weather through Wednesday. Temperatures start to climb back into the mid to upper 80s starting Wednesday and continuing into the weekend.

Shower and t-storm chances increase late Thursday into Friday.

Today: Clouds decrease during the morning with cool highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: NNW 10 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds: Light

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: Light

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

