Metro Detroit Weather: Cool temps continue with showers

Shower chances continue this morning especially northeast of Detroit. Skies will be cloudy at times with sunshine and breezy winds as temps remain in the low 50s and upper 40s, which is nearly 10° below average. Frost will be possible Wednesday and Thursday mornings as lows continue in the 30s.

Brighter and warmer days return as we get closer to the weekend.

Today: Is the coldest day of the week. There will be a little sun from time to time, but not enough to warm us up. Highs will be around 51°. The highest chance for some showers will be on the east side with moisture coming off of Lake Huron. Winds: N 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the upper 30s. Winds: NNW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-15 mph.

