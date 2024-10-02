Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler and brighter today

Morning lows will be in the low 40s west and upper 40s east and highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Skies will gradually become sunny through the morning and stay sunny in the afternoon.

Sunshine continues Thursday with temperatures climbing back into the low to mid 70s.

Our next chance for rain arrives Friday afternoon, with scattered showers expected. Highs stay near 70° into the weekend with Saturday dry and a few more showers Sunday.

Today: Becoming sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: Light

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: Light

Thursday: After another cool start temps will reach the 70s with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

