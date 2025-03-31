Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler and quieter start to the workweek

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:
Weather Planner Plus: Monday, March 31
Today: A chance for a morning shower, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Clearing skies with falling temps into the 20s. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with chilly highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 69%
- Dew point: 32°
- Pressure: 29.68 in
- Wind speed: 16 mph
- Wind direction: W
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:16 AM
- Sunset: 07:58 PM