Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler and quieter start to the workweek

Planning your day? Check out Weather Planner Plus with Mike Taylor:

Weather Planner Plus: Monday, March 31

Today: A chance for a morning shower, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with falling temps into the 20s. Winds: SSW 10-25 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with chilly highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

  • Humidity: 69%
  • Dew point: 32°
  • Pressure: 29.68 in
  • Wind speed: 16 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:16 AM
  • Sunset: 07:58 PM

