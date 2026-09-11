Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler start with another warm up to follow

A cool and comfortable start to the day around Metro Detroit, with temperatures near 60° at 6 AM. Sunshine takes over quickly, helping temperatures climb through the 60s during the morning and into the lower 70s by lunchtime. By late afternoon, we’ll reach the upper 70s, including around 79° in Detroit. Expect plenty of sunshine with a light east wind at 5–10 mph.

Clear and relatively mild conditions continue tonight. Temperatures won’t fall quite as much as they did this morning, with an overnight low around 62° in Detroit. Most of Metro Detroit settles into the lower 60s, while some cooler locations north of the city dip into the upper 50s. Winds remain light from the southeast at 5–10 mph.

The weekend starts with a quick warm-up. Saturday reaches around 82° with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Most of the day looks dry, although an isolated shower will be possible. Overall, Saturday should provide plenty of usable outdoor time despite that small shower chance.

Sunday stays warm with a high around 81° and partly cloudy skies. Conditions look dry ahead of the Lions game, making for a good start to the day around Detroit and Ford Field.

Monday stays warm and mainly dry with a high near 79°. The next better opportunity for rain arrives Tuesday, when temperatures climb to around 84° and the chance for showers and thunderstorms increases to 40%. A few showers may linger Wednesday and Thursday, with highs cooling back to around 76° both days.

Today: Mostly sunny with a drier feel with highs in the upper 70s. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: A few clouds with lows near 60 in Detroit. Winds: N Light.

Saturday: Partly sunny and mostly dry. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower around midday and into the afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. Highs will end up in the low 80s. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mostly dry. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower around midday and into the afternoon. Highs around 81.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor