Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps return

Breezy conditions continue into today. Temperatures will be much cooler for the rest of the week ranging from 45° to 50° for highs.

Another storm moves in Wednesday afternoon bringing more rain across the area through the overnight hours. We dry out for the rest of the week, with temperatures falling back into the upper 40s into the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with cooler temps in the upper 30s. Winds: NW 10 mph.

Wednesday: Scattered showers in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. Winds: ESE 10-15 G25 mph.

