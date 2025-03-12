Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps return today

Metro Detroit Weather: A little chill is back Wednesday
Posted
and last updated

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 10 - 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 54%
  • Dew point: 15°
  • Pressure: 30.0 in
  • Wind speed: 7 mph
  • Wind direction: NE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:49 AM
  • Sunset: 07:36 PM

