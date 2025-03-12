Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler temps return today

Today: Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 10 - 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

