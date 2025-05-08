Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler today with sunshine

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. Tonight: A chilly night ahead with temps in the 30s across the area. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.
Posted
and last updated

Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A chilly night ahead with temps in the 30s across the area. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

WATCH THE FULL WEATHER FORECAST

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler today with sunshine

Friday: Sunshine with mid 60s for highs. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn,

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 70%
  • Dew point: 37°
  • Pressure: 30.18 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: NNE
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 06:18 AM
  • Sunset: 08:40 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk