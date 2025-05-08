Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.
Tonight: A chilly night ahead with temps in the 30s across the area. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler today with sunshine
Friday: Sunshine with mid 60s for highs. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
- Humidity: 70%
- Dew point: 37°
- Pressure: 30.18 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: NNE
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 06:18 AM
- Sunset: 08:40 PM