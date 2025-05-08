Today: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: A chilly night ahead with temps in the 30s across the area. Winds: NNE 10-15 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Cooler today with sunshine

Friday: Sunshine with mid 60s for highs. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

