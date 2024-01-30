Metro Detroit Weather: Could be a slick start to Tuesday

Snow is likely Today. It should be heaviest in the morning and could make the main roads slushy then. 1" on the grass will be common and a few spots could reach 2" on the grass. The highest chance of that 2" total on the grass will be around and north of M59. It will taper off in the PM.

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County.

Quieter weather returns Wednesday, but cloudy skies hang around. High temperatures climb into the low 40s Wednesday and Thursday. The forecast is looking brighter into next weekend.

Today: More snow than rain. The snow will stick to the grass much more than the roads. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: S 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with temps in the low 30s around Detroit with a few spots outside the metro area in the upper 20s. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a mild high around 40°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

