Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerous cold to start the New Year

This Morning: Partly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling into the single digits to 3 below by midnight. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Expect wind chills as low as -20°.

New Year's Day: Partly sunny, bitterly cold. Highs: 10-13 / Winds: W 5-15 with wind chills below zero.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with slowly rising temperatures. Sub-zero wind chills. Lows: 2-5 / Winds WSW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, bitterly cold. Highs: 11-15 / Winds: W 5-15 with wind chills below zero.