Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerous cold to start the New Year

Keenan Smith
5:37 AM, Jan 1, 2018
(WXYZ) - A Wind Chill Advisory until 11 AM for all of Metro Detroit.

Dangerous wind chills with temperatures near and below zero and wind chills as cold as 15 degrees below zero.  

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This Morning:  Partly cloudy and cold with temperatures falling into the single digits to 3 below by midnight.  Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Expect wind chills as low as -20°.
 
New Year's Day:  Partly sunny, bitterly cold.  Highs: 10-13 / Winds: W 5-15 with wind chills below zero.
 
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with slowly rising temperatures. Sub-zero wind chills. Lows: 2-5 / Winds WSW 5-10
 
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, bitterly cold.  Highs: 11-15 / Winds: W 5-15 with wind chills below zero.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

