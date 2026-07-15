Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerous heat, smoke and storms expected today

A Heat Advisory has been extended for all of Southeast Michigan through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Heat index values up to 105° are possible.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Michigan on Wednesday due to plumes of smoke from Canadian wildfires expected to move into Michigan. Those with respiratory concerns may want to stay indoors. If enough of that smoke reaches the surface, it could lead to reduced visibility and poorer air quality, especially for those with asthma, COPD, or other respiratory conditions.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Weather: Heat advisory and an Air Quality Alert Wednesday

The heat advisory has been extended through Wednesday. It will be a similar feel Tuesday with the heat index over 100°. There could be an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Smoke will move in from north to south and is expected to be the worst late in the day through Wednesday night. If you have respiratory concerns you may may want to stay indoors.

By Friday, a few isolated showers or storms become possible, with a better chance for scattered thunderstorms arriving Saturday as a cold front approaches. That front brings more comfortable air for the second half of the weekend, with highs dropping back into the low to mid 80s by Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. Smoke from wildfires in northern Minnesota and central Canada will increase from north to south, especially in the afternoon. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm late in the day. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain and storms clear out with temps in the low 70s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s. Winds: N 5 mph.

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