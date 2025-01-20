Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerous wind chills and snow squalls

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from until 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Arctic air continues to push in across Metro Detroit through Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the single digits above and below 0° with dangerous wind chills nearing -25° by Wednesday morning. Frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes when wind chills are this cold. There is an increased chance of frozen pipes and dead car batteries during this time. Schools may close due to the dangerously cold wind chills.

Here's a look at expected wind chills through Wednesday:

7 First Alert Weather Wind Chills January 20-22

Temperatures drop to near 5° Sunday night/Monday morning and climb to near 10° by the afternoon. Temps fall to near 0° Monday night/Tuesday morning and then climb to near 6° by the afternoon. The coldest temperatures happen Tuesday night/Wednesday morning with lows near -5°. Thankfully, stronger southerly winds will help highs climb into the mid teens Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the 20s Thursday and Friday, and to near freezing (32°) by next weekend.

Light lake effect snow showers continue Monday and early Tuesday, with little to no accumulation expected. Skies will become partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. More clouds push in Thursday with a chance for some light snow. Dry and cloudy weather continues Friday and into next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers. Highs in the upper single digits near 10°. Wind chills: -10° to -5°. Winds: W 10-15 G25 mph.

Tonight: Snow squalls possible with lows near 0°. Wind chills: -15° to -25°. Winds: WSW 10-15 G25 mph.

Tuesday: Temps near 6° with snow squalls possible. Wind Chills: -15° to -25°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

