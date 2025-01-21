Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerous wind chills continue through Wednesday morning

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. Wednesday. Wind chills will be -10° to -20° this morning and -15° to -25° Wednesday morning.

Today: Light snow showers early, then partly sunny. Highs near 7°. Wind chills: -5° to -15°. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Coldest night of the week and season. Clearing skies with lows near -7°. Wind chills: -15° to -25°. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills: -15° to -25° in the morning, which get a little better by the afternoon. Winds: SSW 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

