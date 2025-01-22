Metro Detroit Weather: Dangerously cold this morning

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. today. Wind chills will be -15° to -25° this morning. Frostbite can happen in less than 30 minutes during this time.

Today: Very cold this morning with winds chills as low as -25°. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with highs in the mid teens. Wind chills also improve to 0° to -10°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with snow showers moving through. Beware of slick roads in some areas. Low temps near 12°. Winds: SSW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers continuing into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 20s. Temps will then begin to fall again. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

