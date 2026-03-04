Metro Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect

Patchy fog developing overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 20s to around 30°F. Conditions will be generally dry with light winds, so calm and quiet overnight before Wednesday morning.

Metro Detroit Weather: A foggy commute and a slight rain chance

Wednesday does look like one of the quieter days this week with mostly cloudy skies, morning temps in the mid-30s and the potential for patchy fog early. Visibility could briefly dip around sunrise before gradually improving mid-morning. Afternoon highs should climb into the mid-40s. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out late, much of the daytime period trends drier compared to the more active pattern setting up later in the week.

For Thursday, showers and a return to wetter weather looks most likely. Guidance shows rain developing mainly in the afternoon with a good chance of precipitation through the day. Temperatures are expected to be milder than earlier in the week, near the low 40s, with rain lingering into the evening and a continued chance of showers overnight. This brings back the wetter pattern after a relatively drier Wednesday.

Today: Patchy fog with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog is possible again with rain closing in and lows around 36. Winds: Light.

