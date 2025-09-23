Metro Detroit Weather: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9am

Today: Partial sun with a few showers and possible thunderstorms mostly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and 79° in Detroit. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and a chance of a little fog and showers toward the morning. Lows will drop to the upper 50s and low 60s. Detroit's low will drop to 63°. Winds: SW 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with some scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s with 74° in Detroit.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor