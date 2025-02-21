Metro Detroit Weather: A few snow showers around, temps warm up this weekend

We're finally trending in the right direction and looking to temperatures warming as we move into next week. For Friday, we'll see a few snow showers around with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 20s.

The disturbance that's bringing the snow will eventually leave us today and that's when the sunshine could sneak in and bring temperatures into the upper 20s. Some of us could even get close to 30 degrees.

On Saturday, we'll have brighter skies and temps will reach the 30s, and on Sunday, temps will be above freezing for the first time in about a week.

Looking ahead to next week, temps will get into the 40s to start the week and through the middle.

TODAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with lows falling into the teens. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 20s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with temps finally getting above freezing. Look for highs near 34°

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

