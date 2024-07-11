Metro Detroit Weather: Drier and brighter today

Today will be partly sunny to mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain with highs climbing near 80°. Friday & Saturday will be dry with partly sunny skies both days with a few chances of rain. Highs climb into the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances return Sunday with highs pushing 90°. The heat sticks around through Tuesday next week.

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs near 80°. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain tapers off. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal with highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast