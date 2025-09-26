Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer into the weekend

Today: Patchy fog early, then sunshine returns with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer this weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 81° Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

