Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer into the weekend

Today: Patchy fog early, then sunshine returns with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.
See the full forecast in the video below
Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer this weekend
Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 81° Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 100%
- Dew point: 56°
- Pressure: 29.89 in
- Wind speed: 3 mph
- Wind direction: SW
- Visibility: 9.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:25 AM
- Sunset: 07:22 PM