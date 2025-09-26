Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer into the weekend

Fog is possible in some areas this morning. The trend for the weekend will be warm, bright, and dry. Highs will be around 80° both days.
Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer this weekend
Posted
and last updated

Today: Patchy fog early, then sunshine returns with highs in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5 mph.

See the full forecast in the video below

Metro Detroit Weather: Drier, brighter, and warmer this weekend

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs around 80° Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs around 81° Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

Interactive Radar

View Radar

Current Conditions

  • Humidity: 100%
  • Dew point: 56°
  • Pressure: 29.89 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: SW
  • Visibility: 9.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:25 AM
  • Sunset: 07:22 PM

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch Entertainment Tonight on 7!