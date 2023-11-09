Metro Detroit Weather: Drier weather returns

Drier conditions return with brighter skies today. This will be the trend well into next week as warmer temps return after the weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning and then more sun in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

