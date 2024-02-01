Metro Detroit Weather: Drizzle and light rain possible today

A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County. The river level is holding near crest.

Today: Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Temps in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Some sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Looking brighter and milder this weekend with temps in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

