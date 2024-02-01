Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Drizzle and light rain possible today

There could be some drizzle or light rain today with higher chances this afternoon and evening. Warmer temps will continue into the weekend
Posted at 5:43 AM, Feb 01, 2024
A Flood Warning continues for the Huron River near Hamburg in Livingston County. The river level is holding near crest.

Today: Cloudy with patchy drizzle. Temps in the low 40s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Drizzle or freezing drizzle possible. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Friday: Some sunshine returns with highs in the upper 30s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

The Weekend: Looking brighter and milder this weekend with temps in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

