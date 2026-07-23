Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and comfy weather continues

Thursday looks like a repeat with sunshine and afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. If you’ve been waiting for a day to eat outside, hit the golf course, or take a walk, this is it.

Watch the forecast below

Metro Detroit Forecast: A cool and dry stretch of weather

Temperatures then begin to climb heading into the weekend, reaching the middle 80s by Saturday. Humidity also starts to increase, and by Sunday into Monday there will be a slight chance for an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, though many hours will remain dry. Overall, expect a warmer and more summer-like pattern to close out the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NNW 5 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with low humidity and cooler temps in the mid to low 50s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NNW 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with temps in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Storms are possible as the Summer heat returns. Highs will be near 90.

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