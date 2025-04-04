Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and partly sunny for Opening Day

Today: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds later in the game. There is a chance for rain in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: A rainy day with a half inch of rain likely. Temps will start in the low 40s and end up in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, mainly south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low 40s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 54%
- Dew point: 29°
- Pressure: 30.38 in
- Wind speed: 9 mph
- Wind direction: ENE
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:09 AM
- Sunset: 08:02 PM