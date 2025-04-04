Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and partly sunny for Opening Day

Today: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds later in the game. There is a chance for rain in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A rainy day with a half inch of rain likely. Temps will start in the low 40s and end up in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, mainly south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low 40s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

