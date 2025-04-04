Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Dry and partly sunny for Opening Day

We will be dry today, but the rain is back starting Friday night through Sunday morning. We could get another inch in that time. That may complicate the river flooding or add to it in more areas.
Today: It looks dry for the Tigers opener! Partly sunny with more clouds later in the game. There is a chance for rain in the evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: A rainy day with a half inch of rain likely. Temps will start in the low 40s and end up in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, mainly south of Detroit. Highs will be in the low 40s. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph

  • Humidity: 54%
  • Dew point: 29°
  • Pressure: 30.38 in
  • Wind speed: 9 mph
  • Wind direction: ENE
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:09 AM
  • Sunset: 08:02 PM

