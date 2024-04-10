Metro Detroit Weather: Dry for much of the day

Skies will clear this morning with mostly to partly sunny skies expected today. Temperatures climb into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

The next storm system moves in tonight bringing widespread rain Thursday and Friday. A few thunderstorms are also possible Thursday evening. Rainfall will be 1-1 1/2" Wednesday night into Thursday, with another 1/4-1/2" Thursday night into Friday. This system also brings gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Wind gusts will be 20-25 mph Thursday and 40-45 mph Friday. High temperatures climb into the low 60s Thursday and the low to mid 50s Friday.

Drier weather returns for Metro Detroit Saturday with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Rain and thunderstorm chances increase Sunday late with highs near 70°.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Rain continues with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Widespread rain with a few afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Winds: ESE 15-25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

