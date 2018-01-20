Metro Detroit Weather: Dry Saturday with mild temperatures

Denise Isaac
6:54 AM, Jan 20, 2018
Tracking mild temps and rain chances

(WXYZ) - Rising temperatures for a milder weekend ahead.
The weekend will start dry, but clouds, drizzle, and a few showers will be around Sunday.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning:  Mostly cloudy with some highs clouds around.  Temps: 30s / Winds: SW 10-20
 
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s. / Winds: SW 10-15
 
Sunday: Cloudy with drizzle and a few rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

