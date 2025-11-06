Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: Dry today with rain and snow closing in

Today: Morning sun and then a few clouds in the afternoon with highs in the low 50s and 53° in Detroit. Winds: WSW 5-10 mph.

Metro Detroit Weather: Chilly start to the day

Tonight: Clouds increase with rain closing in for the morning. Lows fall into the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Friday: Rain likely through the morning. Some may linger into early afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: Breezy winds SW 15-25 mph.

  • Humidity: 77%
  • Dew point: 30°
  • Pressure: 30.25 in
  • Wind speed: 3 mph
  • Wind direction: W
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:12 AM
  • Sunset: 05:19 PM

