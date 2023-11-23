Metro Detroit Weather: Dry weather for Thanksgiving

The clouds will clear out this morning allowing a little sun and dry weather for Thanksgiving, which will make it a nice holiday. The colder air takes over by the weekend and we could even see some snow on Sunday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 30s with overnight lows in the low to mid 20s for several days ahead.

Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with colder temps in the 20s. Winds: WSW 10-15 mph

Black Friday: Partly sunny with highs only in the 30s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

The Weekend: Staying bright with chilly temps continuing with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s. We're even tracking snow for Sunday but it appears the heaviest snow will miss the Detroit area to the north.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

