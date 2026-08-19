Metro Detroit Weather: Drying out but more rain on the way

After a few early clouds, Wednesday turns into a pretty nice day across Metro Detroit. Skies will gradually brighten through the morning with a mix of sun and clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures climb from the upper 60s around 7 a.m. into the upper 70s by lunchtime, topping out near 80° in Detroit. Areas south of the city could reach the lower 80s, while the Thumb stays cooler in the low to mid-70s. A WNW breeze around 5–10 mph will also help usher in less humid air.

Tonight will be noticeably cooler and comfortable. Skies remain generally quiet as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and around 60° across much of Metro Detroit. Detroit drops to around 60°, with lower to mid-50s possible toward Howell, Lapeer and the Thumb. Winds will be out of the WSW around 10–15 mph.

Thursday looks even better with plenty of sunshine. We’ll start the morning in the 60s before temperatures quickly recover through the 70s. Mostly sunny skies take over by midday and afternoon, with highs generally in the upper 70s to near 80°. Humidity stays relatively low, making for a comfortable late-August day.

The quiet stretch continues into Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs around 82°. Our next better opportunity for rain arrives Saturday, with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms and highs near 80°. Drier weather returns Sunday into early next week, with highs generally in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Today: Partly sunny with very small shower chances returning after 4 PM. Highs near 80°. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

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