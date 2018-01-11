Metro Detroit Weather: Exceptionally mild today!

Keenan Smith
5:35 AM, Jan 11, 2018
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - Patches of fog this morning with wet roads from the melting snow overnight. Occasional showers will remain in the forecast all day with ever present cloud cover.  Highs today peak in the low to middle 50s. However, the warm-up is brief with temperatures crashing back into the 30s and even 20s heading into the weekend.

By Friday morning with temperature near freezing, another slippery drive is possible. The colder air pouring in will chance rain to freezing rain & sleet and then snow. Snow accumulations of 2-3 inches.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning: Cloudy with a chance of rain showers, areas of fog, milder. Temps 47-53 / Winds: S 10-15
 
This afternoon: Exceptionally mild with areas of rain & drizzle. Highs 52-56 / Wind S 10-20
 
Tonight: Rain increases with falling temperatures. Lows: 31-35 / Winds: NW 10-15
 
Friday: Falling temperature with sleet and freezing rain turning to snow. Accumulations: 2-3 inches possible. High near 33 during the morning. Winds NW: 15 gusts 30
 
What does the weather look like where you live? Snap a photo and send it in, we may use it on air! Submit and view weather photos here.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

 

Facebook: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth, Hally Vogel,

Denise Isaac Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Keenan SmithDave Rexroth ,Hally Vogel , Denise Isaac and Kevin Jeanes 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top