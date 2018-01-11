Metro Detroit Weather: Exceptionally mild today!

(WXYZ) - Patches of fog this morning with wet roads from the melting snow overnight. Occasional showers will remain in the forecast all day with ever present cloud cover. Highs today peak in the low to middle 50s. However, the warm-up is brief with temperatures crashing back into the 30s and even 20s heading into the weekend.

By Friday morning with temperature near freezing, another slippery drive is possible. The colder air pouring in will chance rain to freezing rain & sleet and then snow. Snow accumulations of 2-3 inches.

NEXT 48 HOURS: