Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme cold for days

This morning: Bitterly cold again with wind chills around 10-15 below by morning. Temps: 5 to 9 / Winds: NW 10-15

This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny, but very very cold. Highs: 5-9 / Winds: NW 10-20

Friday: More bright sun, but very cold temperatures. Highs: 5-9 / Winds: NW 10 and wind chills to 15 below.