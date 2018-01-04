Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme cold for days

(WXYZ) - Wind Chill Advisory for all of SE Michigan until 4 pm today. Expect harsh wind chills all day today, tonight, Friday and Saturday. Coldest wind chills will hit -15 around I69 and north while the coldest wind chills will reach -20 in the metro area and south today. Overnight wind chills could drop to -25.
NEXT 48 HOURS:
This morning: Bitterly cold again with wind chills around 10-15 below by morning. Temps: 5 to 9 / Winds: NW 10-15
This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny, but very very cold. Highs: 5-9 / Winds: NW 10-20
Friday: More bright sun, but very cold temperatures. Highs: 5-9 / Winds: NW 10 and wind chills to 15 below.