Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme cold for days

Keenan Smith
5:14 AM, Jan 4, 2018
53 mins ago
(WXYZ) - Wind Chill Advisory for all of SE Michigan until 4 pm today. Expect harsh wind chills all day today, tonight, Friday and Saturday. Coldest wind chills will hit -15 around I69 and north while the coldest wind chills will reach -20 in the metro area and south today. Overnight wind chills could drop to -25.

NEXT 48 HOURS:

This morning:  Bitterly cold again with wind chills around 10-15 below by morning.  Temps:  5 to 9 / Winds: NW 10-15
 
This afternoon: Partly to mostly sunny, but very very cold. Highs: 5-9 / Winds: NW 10-20
 
Friday: More bright sun, but very cold temperatures. Highs: 5-9 / Winds: NW 10 and wind chills to 15 below.
 
Detroit weather 7-day forecast

