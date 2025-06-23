Metro Detroit Weather: Extreme Heat Warning in effect for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties

A Heat Advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Michigan through 8:00 PM Tuesday

An Extreme Heat Warning for Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties until Tuesday 8 PM. Heat indices could reach 105° at times prompting dangerously hot conditions across these counties.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Check with local emergency management officials for information on cooling center availability," the NWS said.

Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s, heat index over 100°. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Hot, humid with storm chances, mainly after 2 PM. Temps in the mid 90s with a heat index near or just over 100°. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

