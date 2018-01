(WXYZ) - A Wind Chill WARNING is in effect until noon for all areas north of 8-Mile Road. Areas to the south of 8 Mile are in a Wind Chill ADVISORY for the same time.

In the warning area the coldest wind chills will be early this morning when you are starting your day. Wind chills could be as cold as 25 to 30 below zero .

In the advisory area the coldest wind chills could be as cold as 20 below.

NEXT 48 HOURS: