Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Winter today

Day Planner Plus: Monday, November 10
Today: Lake effect snow showers possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph.
Tonight: Lake effect snow showers still possible with lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds: N 10-20 mph.
Metro Detroit Weather: An icy morning and heavy winds
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.
Current Conditions
- Humidity: 80%
- Dew point: 21°
- Pressure: 30.09 in
- Wind speed: 10 mph
- Wind direction: NNW
- Visibility: 10.0 mi
- Sunrise: 07:18 AM
- Sunset: 05:15 PM