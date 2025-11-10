Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Winter today

Planning your Day? Check out our Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Day Planner Plus: Monday, November 10

Today: Lake effect snow showers possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers still possible with lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Watch the full forecast

Metro Detroit Weather: An icy morning and heavy winds

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and X:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor

X: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel, Marisa Woloszyn, Mike Taylor