Metro Detroit Weather: Feeling like Winter today

Day Planner Plus: Monday, November 10
Planning your Day? Check out our Day Planner Plus with Mike Taylor

Today: Lake effect snow showers possible, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s. Winds: NNW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers still possible with lows in the mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. Winds: N 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s. Winds: WSW 15-30 mph.

  • Humidity: 80%
  • Dew point: 21°
  • Pressure: 30.09 in
  • Wind speed: 10 mph
  • Wind direction: NNW
  • Visibility: 10.0 mi
  • Sunrise: 07:18 AM
  • Sunset: 05:15 PM

